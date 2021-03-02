March 2 HS roundup: Hendricken, Times 2 boys, St. Ray’s, Wheeler girls advance to division semifinals

High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WPRI) – Reigning Division I boys basketball champion Bishop Hendricken took a step closer to defending its title. The No. 3 seed Hawks knocked off No. 6 seed Cumberland at home 60-44. The Hawks face LaSalle in the semifinals on Thursday at 6 p.m.

In Division III, No. 2 seed Times Squared Academy beat No. 7 seed Moses Brown 48-45 . The Eagles will face West Warwick in the semifinals. Date and time is TBD.

In Division I girls, top-seeded St. Ray’s beat No. 8 seed North Kingstown 52-34 . The Saints will face Wheeler, who beat Scituate, 43-40.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams