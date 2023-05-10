WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Logan Dean did it all on Wednesday night. The righty shutout Juanita Sanchez and also contributed with the bat.
Highlights from West Warwick’s 10-0 win against Juanita Sanchez can be seen in the highlight above.
