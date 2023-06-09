PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lincoln completed a magical season Friday night, upsetting No. 2 seed Cranston West 3-1 to win the program’s first ever boys volleyball title.

The Lions found themselves in a early hole, dropping the first set 25-19, but after that, they took full control of the game.

“This is a feeling like nothing I’ve ever experienced in my life,” Lincoln junior Wayne McNamara said after the game. “I hope everyone can feel this one day. I just put in all the work. My teammates put in all the work and it’s nothing like it seeing it come to fruition.”

Lincoln entered the final week of April with a 1-6 record. From there, the Lions turned it around, winning 11 of their final 12 games, including wins against the top two teams in the division.

“I’m just so proud of them,” Lincoln head coach Lyndsey Sweeney said. “I knew they could accomplish this, but I wanted them to believe it and they did and I’m just so proud. “