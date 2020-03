WOONSOCKET, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Tarik Robinson O'Hagan.

The Woonsocket sophomore won the New England Shot Put Title with a throw of 60-10.25, becoming the first Rhode Island High School thrower to pass the 60-foot mark in 49 years. His personal best throw has him ranked #10th in the country, and first in the sophomore class.