ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) put out the new rules Monday that will affect high school cheerleading, football, figure skating, rugby and track and field.

Football and Rugby may conduct level one play indoors, but can only engage in level two and three activities outdoors. According to the MIAA, level one refers to non-contact workouts, aerobic conditioning, individual skill work and drills.