WARWICK, RI (WPRI) - An acclaimed class of players, coaches, administrators and a journalist entered the Rhode Island Interscholastic League Hall of Fame on Wednesday night. The list includes, per RIIL:

David Belisle – After enjoying his own All-State hockey career at Mt. St. Charles, Belisle returned to coach at his alma mater. Over the next 39 years either as the assistant coach or co-head coach with his father Bill, Belisle helped guide the Mounties to 32 State Championships, including 26 straight from 1978 to 2003.