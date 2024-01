PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Lincoln High School went into a packed Cranston West house and walked away with a 72-42 victory.

Lincoln built a 11-point lead in the second quarter but Cranston West would cut that lead down to 33-29 at the half.

In the second half, Lincoln would pull away and they were led by Wayne McNamara’s 32 points. Ace Cote and Camden DiChiara both chipped in 11 points.

For Cranston West, Jaymien Aponte had 14 points and Adreyan Perez finished with 9.