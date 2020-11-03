Lincoln blanks North Smithfield, 6-0 in boys soccer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Over the last three months, around 100 positive coronavirus tests in Rhode Island have been linked to youth sports, resulting in more than 900 people having to quarantine, according to the R.I. Department of Health.

In response to that and an overall increase in new cases and hospitalizations, Gov. Gina Raimondo announced new restrictions on Friday, which include shutting down indoor athletic facilities for a week and banning spectators from sporting events for two weeks.