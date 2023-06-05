CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — LaSalle softball went into Cranston and earned a win over the West Falcons on Monday in a Division One playoff game. The Rams offense powered the way to an 11-4 victory.
Highlights from the game are in the video above.
