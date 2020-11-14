LaSalle XC boys, girls take home state crowns; Smithfield, Rogers GTEN win D2, D3 titles

At Ponagansett high school on Saturday, the LaSalle Academy boys and girls cross country teams both brought home the state championship. Rams senior and Georgetown commit Jack McLoughlin won the boys race with a time of 15:27. On the girls side, East Greenwich sophomore Reese Fahys finished in first place at 17:43. She edged LaSalle’s Kayleigh Armitage, the reigning champion, by 15 seconds.

At Slater Park in Pawtucket, Smithfield girls tennis beat Narragansett 4-1 in the Division II finals and Rogers got by Classical 4-2 in Division III. The Division I championship between No. 1 seed LaSalle and No. 2 seed Wheeler will be played on Monday at 5 p.m. at Slater Park.

