La Salle’s Nick Lombardo ready to make football jump to Naval Academy

PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – La Salle’s All-State offensive lineman Nick Lombardo was getting plenty of attention from colleges, receiving seven Division I offers. But the Naval Academy stood out.

“Honestly it’s a stressful process to just to say I found my home for the next four years is really a relief,” Lombardo said.

Lombardo is a mainstay for the Rams, starting since his Freshman year when La Salle won the Super Bowl.

“His Freshman year he came down and we started talking about college and the Ivy League Schools and grades,” said La Salle head coach Geoff Marcone.

“His Junior year came along and he said can we reach out to Navy and we did and the rest they say is history,” state Marcone.

Navy ended its season with a Liberty Bowl win over Kansas State. Their 11th victory matched a school best and earned them the 20th spot in the national polls.

“It’s not your average college experience obviously. It’s a lot different but its something I wanted to do and I just felt I had a place there where they really liked me,” said Lombardo.