PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — La Salle senior Grace Martone joined the 1000-point club on Thursday night, leading the Rams to a 62-19 win over St. Raphael in Division I girls basketball.

Martone entered the night 20 points shy of the milestone.

La Salle improves to 3-1 on the season. The Saints are still in search of their first win.