PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – La Salle defeated Barrington 4-2 to win its third-straight Division I boys tennis title Saturday.

“I think the word that comes to mind is resilient,” said La Salle head coach Tom Martin. “They’ve been resilient throughout the entire season. We lost to Hendricken in the regular season, we came back in the playoffs. We split the season series with Barrington, and come back and pull of the victory.”