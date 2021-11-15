La Salle wins DI boys soccer title over North Kingstown

CRANSTON (WPRI) – La Salle and North Kingstown faced off for the Division I boys soccer title on Sunday at Cranston Stadium. The Rams defeated the Skippers 1-0 to win the crown.

The game was scoreless at half. In the second half, La Salle senior striker Michael Hofstetter scored a goal to give the Rams the lead and that would be all they needed.

“It felt like any other goal this season, just a lot more people in the crowd watching us. I wasn’t scoring for just myself. I was scoring for all my teammates who put the hard work in. I’m scoring for everyone on the bench,” Hofstetter said while his teammates showered him with Gatorade.

