La Salle tops Central in boys soccer; Tiverton over PCD, 3-0

PAWTUCKET, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Rachael Mongeau.

The third place finisher at last Fall's State Cross Country Meet, St. Raphael senior is closing in on her third straight 1st Team All State spot. Mongeau helping the Saints to second place at Saturday's Class C Meet, the team's best performance since 1994.