PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – La Salle swept Chariho 3-0 in the Division I boys volleyball championship Saturday at Rhode Island College. It’s the Rams first title in 16 years.

“It feels amazing to be on the roster of the team that did it,” said La Salle junior Ephraim Abhulime. “I’m just grateful for my teammates. We put so much work in the offseason and we’re just happy the results came through.”