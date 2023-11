PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Three teams were crowned state champions at Slater Park for girls tennis on Saturday.

In Division 1, La Salle was victorious. Arianna DeThomas won the singles title.

In Division 2, South Kingstown won, as Alexa Clark won the singles title.

In Division 3, PCD took home the title, as Emily DiPardo was crowned singles champion.