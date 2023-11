PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Four teams were crowned state champions on Sunday at Rhode Island College for boys soccer in the RIIL.

In Division 1, La Salle defeated North Kingstown, 1-0.

In Division 2, North Smithfield defeated Coventry, 4-2.

In Division 3, St. Raphael defeated Ponaganset in overtime, 4-3.

In Division 4, Mount Pleasant defeated Woonsocket in overtime, 1-0.

Highlights and reaction are in the video attached.