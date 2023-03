KINGSTON (WPRI) – No. 1 seed La Salle defeated No. 5 Middletown 77-45 and No. 2 seed, defending champion, Bishop Hendricken defeated No. 11 East Providence 62-55 to advance to the boys basketball state championship.

It will be a rematch of the Division I championship game between the Rams and the Hawks. La Salle defeated Hendricken 47-45 in that game on Feb. 26.

Tip-off from the Ryan Center is at 6 p.m. Sunday.