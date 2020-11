Moses Brown's Candace Ballarin avenged a state title loss last year to East Greenwich's Maddie Omicioli by winning the 2020 crown against Omicioli in straight set and adding to her 2018 state championship.

In doubles, the La Salle duo of Blaisdel Frampton and Maya Stepic avenged a loss in last year's final by beating Cumberland's Abbie Larose and Olivia Badeau