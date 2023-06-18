WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) – The Seekonk baseball program is finally at the mountain top. After losing in the state championship game a year ago, the Warriors ripped through the competition in the state tournament this season and dominated Abington, 5-0, to win the title. It’s the first championship in program history.

Sophomore lefty Tyler Kropis tossed a complete game shutout. Kevin Crowe opened up the scoring in the first inning with a base hit to plate Johnny Payne. In the fourth, Jaden Arruda drove in two more runs.

Highlights and reaction are in the video above.