PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — He racked up as much as 30 D-1 offers this past winter, and after recently cutting his list to five, Providence native Justin Denson has committed to Michigan State.

Along with Michigan State, Denson had Alabama, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Florida in his final five.

“Every school that was in my top five realistically was going to develop me at the defensive back position and I just wanted to go somewhere where I’m going to be an immediate impact and I’m apart of the change,” said Denson on his decision. “It’s really a dream come true and it was just humbling, a blessing all at the same time. it was really surreal there’s really no words to describe it, I wanted this since I was a kid and when it happened it was like wow, it’s really here.”

Denson starred at La Salle before deciding to do a prep year at Wyoming Seminary in Pennsylvania this coming fall.