Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: The Impact of Opioids

Juanita Sanchez tops Westerly, 62-50 in girls hoops playoffs

High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Juanita Sanchez tops Westerly, 62-50 in girls hoops playoffs

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com