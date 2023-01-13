PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) – Johnston defeated Tolman 78-52 Friday night, improving to 8-0 in Division II play.
Neari Vasquez led the Panthers with 24 points. Isiah Gois had a game-high 25 points for the Tigers.
