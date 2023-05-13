PAWTUCKET (WPRI) — Bishop Hendricken senior Jack Ciunci finished his high school tennis career the way many dream about, with a state championship. Ciunci defeated Lincoln’s Camden DiChiara in a tiebreaker in the third set to win his second straight state title.

The final line was 6-2 (Ciunci), 1-6 (DiChiara), 7-6 (7-3 in tiebreaker in favor of Ciunci).

“Just all the memories I’ve had I’ve played tennis for the past 15 years since I was four years old and just thinking about all the times with my dad who’s been my coach my whole life, thinking about all those times can’t let him down can’t let myself down,” said Ciunci. “I’ve worked too hard to just stop and quit towards the end of the match and just finishing it out is what I wanted to do.”

Ciunci plans on attending Wake Forest to play club tennis.