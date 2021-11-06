New England Nation - NFL Patriots coverage on WPRI 12 | WPRI.com

It RUNS in the family: Devan Kipyego wins boys XC individual title

High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PONAGANSET (WPRI) – St. Raphael’s Devan Kipyego beat out the rest of the pack, in what was a close race until the end, to win the individual boys state title in cross country. Kipyego finished with a time of 15:32.

Kipyego is the younger brother of Darius Kipyego, one of the best runners to come out of the Ocean State. Devan said he is proud to follow in his brother’s footsteps.

“I genuinely never thought this would come. All summer long and all year long I was nervous for this race, and just knowing I completed it with a win… it felt so good,” he said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com