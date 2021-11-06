It RUNS in the family: Devan Kipyego wins boys XC individual title

PONAGANSET (WPRI) – St. Raphael’s Devan Kipyego beat out the rest of the pack, in what was a close race until the end, to win the individual boys state title in cross country. Kipyego finished with a time of 15:32.

Kipyego is the younger brother of Darius Kipyego, one of the best runners to come out of the Ocean State. Devan said he is proud to follow in his brother’s footsteps.

“I genuinely never thought this would come. All summer long and all year long I was nervous for this race, and just knowing I completed it with a win… it felt so good,” he said.