Hometown Hero: Logan Coles

WOONSOCKET, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Logan Coles.

The Woonsocket rising junior won his second consecutive Hammer Title at the Hershey Junior Olympic National Championships, coming home with gold in the 17-18 year old age group. The victory caps a season that saw him take home All-American honors and rank 3rd in the Nation in the Hammer Throw.

“One of the great feats we strive for in season, peak at State Meet, Nationals, the Junior Olympic circuit, have something to strive for and repeak,” said Woonsocket Track Coach Marc Piette. “It’s difficult to keep attention in a long season, so being able to travel keeps them motivated, and for him to go out and do that, be a national champion for a second time, is quite a feat.”

A running back on the defending D-II Champion Villanovans, Coles will resume throwing in the Indoor season. But his success will make for a busy September, with some of top college track programs expected to make contact.

“I just got to roll with the punches, let it come to me,” Coles said. “I have to keep doing what I’m doing here and continue getting better. That’s all I’m really focused on.”

If you have a Hometown Sports Hero you’d like to nominate, email sports@wpri.com