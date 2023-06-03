PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Bishop Hendricken and West Warwick took home team titles, while the usual stars shined in the outdoor track and field championships on Saturday at Conley Stadium.

Harvard commit Sophia Gorriaran of Moses Brown won the 1500 and 800 meter.

The new star of the circuit, West Warwick freshman Lisa Raye won the 100-meter hurdles and the dash. Raye helped lead the Wizards to the team title.

Brown commit Jillian Leahy of Lincoln closed out her career with another gold with a 167-foot throw.

East Greenwich senior Nicholas Martin took home gold in the 1500 and 3000 meter.

Ethan Knight of Barrington took home the hurdles title, adding to his indoor crown.

Lincoln’s Christian Toro took hold in the hammer throw. The Duke commit notched a best 229.3 on the day.

Jared Gibbons of La Salle closed out his career with his fifth sprint title. The defending champion Rams finished second on the boys side and sixth on the girls side.