PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Rhode Island lawmakers have nixed upward of $65 million proposed for a new skilled-nursing facility at the Zambarano unit of Eleanor Slater Hospital, saying instead they will wait until after Gov. Dan McKee unveils his future plans for the embattled health care system.

The R.I. House Finance Committee revealed Thursday its revised version of the $13.1 billion state budget proposed for the fiscal year 2021-22. The tax-and-spending plan, supported by House Democrats, includes McKee’s recently proposed amendment to close an existing $40 million budget hole at the hospital -- a shortfall the governor has blamed on his predecessor, Gov. Gina Raimondo.