High school boys hockey finals relocated to URI

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — With Brown University suspending all events involving 100 people or more due to coronavirus concerns, the Division I and Division I Boys Hockey Championship series have been moved to a new venue, the Rhode Island Interscholastic League announced Tuesday.

The league said both best-of-three series will be played at Boss Arena at the University of Rhode Island’s Kingston Campus.

Below is the full schedule of games from the RIIL:

Division I: La Salle vs. Mount St. Charles

Game 1 – Friday, March 13, at 8:15 p.m.

Game 2 – Saturday, March 14, at 6:30 p.m.

Game 3 (if necessary) – Monday, March 16, at TBD

Division II: East Greenwich vs. Lincoln/South Kingstown