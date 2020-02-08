High School Basketball: Lincoln tops Times 2 Academy, Johnston upset by Bay View

In high school basketball action, Lincoln boys top Times 2 Academy 44-40.
Kayleigh Valle’s 29 points lead Bay View girls over Johnston 60-47.
by: Ruthie PolinskyPosted: / Updated:
In high school basketball action, Lincoln boys top Times 2 Academy 44-40.
Kayleigh Valle’s 29 points lead Bay View girls over Johnston 60-47.
Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!