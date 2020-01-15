High School Basketball: La Salle tops Hendricken, Central and Mount Pleasant earn league wins

La Salle hands Bishop Hendricken their first Division I loss this year 66-61.
Central cruises past Cranston East 78-50.
Mount Pleasant improves to 5-0 with a 54-46 win over Classical.
