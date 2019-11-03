Hendricken’s Luke Henseler, La Salle’s Kaylie Armitage Crowned 2019 Cross Country State Champions

Bishop Hendricken’s Luke Henseler finished first in the RIIL Cross Country State Championship with a time of 15:22.70. Jack McLoughlin (La Salle) and Evan Reynolds (Bishop Hendricken) came in second and third respectively. La Salle finished first as a team followed by Bishop Hendricken and Chariho.

In the girls race, Kaylie Armitage of La Salle finished in first place followed by Caroline Livingston (Barrington) and Rachael Mongeau (St. Raphael). East Greenwich finished first as a team, followed by Barrington and South Kingstown.