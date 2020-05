PROVIDENCE (WPRI) - Former Bishop Hendricken star and current Michigan defensive lineman Kwity Paye is entering the biggest year of his athletic career. After a breakout junior season with the Wolverines, Paye is expected to be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft. Eyewitness Sports Anchor Morey Hershgordon talked with Paye about preparing for his senior season and the thought of being drafted by the hometown Patriots.

