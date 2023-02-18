PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The nation’s top high school runner, Harvard commit Sophia Gorriaran won gold in the 1000 meter, 1500 meter and 4×400 relay at the indoor track and field championships Saturday. Gorriaran and the Quakers finished second as a team behind Classical.

St. Raphael star and Iowa State commit Devan Kipyego won four events, the 600 meter, 1000 meter, 1500 meter and 3000 meter.

Bishop Hendricken won the boys team title.

West Warwick freshman Lisa Raye had a breakout performance, upsetting Cranston West’s Ailani Sutherland in both the 55 meter dash and the 300 meter dash.

Lincoln high school is home to both boys and girls weight throw champions. Duke commit Christian Toro threw a day best for just over 75 feet. Brown commit Jillian Leahy won with a toss of 53 feet, 3.5 inches. She is ranked fourth in the country in the event.