CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Malik Gelinas’ game-high 25 points led Tolman past Cranston West 70-66 in Division II boys basketball Wednesday night. With the win, the Tigers stay unbeaten.
John Hilaire added 17 points for the Tigers.
by: Taylor Begley
Posted:
Updated:
CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Malik Gelinas’ game-high 25 points led Tolman past Cranston West 70-66 in Division II boys basketball Wednesday night. With the win, the Tigers stay unbeaten.
John Hilaire added 17 points for the Tigers.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now