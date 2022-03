PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – It was a busy Saturday at Rhode Island College.

The state girls basketball game featured a quadruple header. North Kingstown, Ponaganset and Cranston West all advanced.

The Final Four will be held at URI’s Ryan Center next Saturday March 12.

The first state semifinal will be between the Skipper and Chieftans at 2 p.m. followed by the Falcons and the winner of Juanita Sanchez and South Kingstown at 6 p.m.