CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) — Pamela Galva reached the 1,000-point milestone Monday night in the Warriors’ 52-33 loss to Narragansett.
The senior is the seventh Central Falls girl to reach 1,000 points.
With the win, the Mariners improve to 6-0.
by: Taylor Begley
