WEST WARWICK (WPRI) – Maksim Fridland received a pass from Marquez Santiago Moniz late in Wednesday’s match at West Warwick high school and fired it home to lift Pilgrim to a 4-3 win on the road.

The Patriots and Wizards both had their offenses going combining to score six goals in the first half. The game slowed down in the second as Fridland’s game-winner was the lone goal scored.