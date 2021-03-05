Former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling hosting hockey tournament to raise money for AJ Quetta

MEDFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — This weekend, a hockey tournament will be held to raise money for the family of the Bishop Feehan hockey player who was badly injured in January.

A.J. Quetta, 18, is still recovering from a serious spinal cord injury he sustained during a game against Pope Francis in Springfield.

The “AJ Quetta Invitational Hockey Tournament” is hosted by former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling, and will compromise of four Massachusetts high school teams.

Schilling says Quetta was a teammate of his son’s when they played for the Walpole Express.

There is also an online auction with items from across the sports world as well as packages being donated by local as well as non-local businesses. Schilling says “the response has been swift and awesome.”

A skills competition will be held prior to the championship game on Sunday, where a cup will be awarded to the tournament champion.

The cup will live in the high school that wins, until next year’s tournament.

After the championship game, the players will present Quetta’s family with a check of all the proceeds generated by the events.

“There is no ‘overhead”, all needed items (Ice, Refs, trophies etc) are being donated so 100% of every dollar will go to the Quetta family,” Schilling said.