WORCESTER, Mass. (WPRI) — For the third time in the last four years, Taunton baseball is the best team in Massachusetts.

On Sunday, the Tigers led from start to finish and beat No. 1 seed Franklin, 7-2, at Polar Park behind a complete team effort.

Sophomore lefty Johnny Escobalez, who started the season on the junior varsity team, pitched a complete game as the offense more than came through to help the Tigers go back-to-back.

Highlights and team reaction from the game are in the video above.

