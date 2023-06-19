PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — In another low-scoring, pitchers duel the East Providence Townies prevailed on Monday afternoon to win Division II baseball championship, 1-0, against East Greenwich.

The Avengers had the winning run in scoring position with no outs in the seventh inning, but Tim Robitaille retired three straight batters including fanning the final out to seal the win. The sophomore pitcher tossed a complete game shutout.

A Nolan Lorenz RBI single in the fourth inning was the difference.

Highlights and team reaction from the game are in the video above.