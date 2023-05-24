EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On Wednesday afternoon, East Providence high school honored ten of its student athletes as they signed their National Letters of Intent.

Below are the student athletes furthering their athletic and academic education at the next level:

Yusef Abdullah: UMass Dartmouth (Football)

Brookelyn Feola: Rhode Island College (Volleyball)

Ryleigh Grant: Roger Williams (Lacrosse)

Martim Moniz: Concordia (Wrestling)

Jack Mcknight: Rhode Island College (Baseball)

Ava Mendence: Roger Williams (Softball)

Jacob Poore: WPI (Wrestling)

Keira Quadros: Roger Williams- Softball

Manny “Chico” Santos: Roger Williams (Baseball)

Josley Sosa: Roger Williams (Softball)