WOOD RIVER JUNCTION, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence kept its season alive Thursday afternoon defeating Chariho 4-2. The Townies jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the third inning before the Chargers made a rally later in the game.

The two teams will face off one final time in a winner-take-all game for a D-II title series berth Saturday at Noon at East Providence.