PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Greenwich cruised to a Division II championship on Monday afternoon at Rhode Island College. The Avengers defeated Mt. Hope 9-1 behind a strong offensive performance and dominant pitching from Ava Fairbanks.

🏆East Greenwich are your D-II softball champions🏆@GoEGAthletics beat Mt. Hope 9-1 to claim their first division title since 2014.



Highlights and reaction from this one tonight on @wpri12! @RIIL_sports @rifpsca @CasieRhodes33 pic.twitter.com/ghUnmQZJg4 — Aniekan Okon 🇳🇬 (@aniekan_okon_) June 19, 2023

Highlights from the game and team reaction are in the video above.