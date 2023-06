EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — East Greenwich’s lone loss this season came to Westerly on April 4. On Thursday, they got revenge shutting out the Bulldogs 3-0 to pick up their 20th straight win of the season to punch a ticket to the DII semifinals on Monday where they’ll on Ponaganset at Rhode Island College at 7 p.m.

Highlights from the game are in the video above.