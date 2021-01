Our Cardi's Hometown Hero this week is Central's Kevin Negron. He's a senior captain on the boys basketball team and up until last week, none of his teammates knew his inspiring story of overcoming cancer.

“When I had cancer, I was like 12 or 13-years-old," Negron said. "When we went on vacation to the Dominican Republic, I passed out in a boat. My mom thought I was sleeping. I wasn’t."