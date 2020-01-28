Breaking News
RI State Police seen inspecting State House dumpster after documents tip
Live Now
Watch Eyewitness News at 11

East Providence tops Cranston East in boys hoops, 81-59

High School

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Big Game Coverage on WPRI.com

East Providence tops Cranston East in boys hoops, 81-59

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

The Big Game: 49ers vs. Chiefs

More The Big Game
doleslogo

Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Don't Miss

Community Events & Happenings

More Community
Live Cams on WPRI.com