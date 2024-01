PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence started the game on a 7-0 run. But Narragansett battled right back and kept this game close in the first half.

East Providence came out in the 2nd half and built on that 4-point halftime lead and they take home the 57-45 win.

East Providence’s leading scorer was Kenaz Ochgwu. Franklin Lopez had 13.

For Narragansett, Owen Denan led with 15.