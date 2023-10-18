EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence swept Exeter-West Greenwich Wednesday night, improving to 14-0 in Division II girls volleyball.
East Providence sweeps Exeter-West Greenwich, improves to 14-0
by: Taylor Begley
Posted:
Updated:
by: Taylor Begley
Posted:
Updated:
by: Taylor Begley
Posted:
Updated:
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — East Providence swept Exeter-West Greenwich Wednesday night, improving to 14-0 in Division II girls volleyball.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now